Strong hosts ‘Solar Spectacular’ leading up to eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Looking for fun space-related activities to do leading up to the eclipse? The week of April 1, Strong Museum visitors can view outer space displays, play with the planets, and even remodel the space rover. It’s part of the museum’s “Solar Spectacular.” There’s an astronaut training camp, and a space arcade challenge.

“We’re so excited, imagining those same kind of things,” Rory Cushman, programs coordinator said.

On the big day, April 8, there will be specialty crafts, and a session with an actual astrophysicist before the museum closes for a half hour, between 3 and 3:30, so everyone can go outside and watch the total solar eclipse.