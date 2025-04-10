Strong Memorial Hospital will honor people who donated organs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A display at Strong Memorial Hospital will honor people who have donated organs and tissues to save lives.

The “Gift of Life” honor wall service will start at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The digital display, which is constantly being updated, aims to remind people about the importance of registering as an organ donor.

Every year, hundreds of people in the Rochester area wait for donor organs. You can learn how to become an organ donor in New York State here.