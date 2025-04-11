Strong Museum celebrates anime with after-hours cosplay and games

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strong National Museum of Play hosted its Epic Anime Night on Thursday, featuring cosplay, games, and other activities celebrating the Japanese style of animation.

The after-hours event was for people 18 and older. Attendees dressed up as their favorite anime characters and there was a new exhibit featuring Hello Kitty.

“We always like to say that play is for everyone…different forms of playing,” Regina George, public programs coordinator at the Strong Museum of Play, said.

The Strong Museum will also hold an anime-themed event on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. It includes an exhibit on Hello Kitty’s origins in 1970s Japan, a 37th birthday celebration to the film “My Neighbor Totoro”, and more. You can learn more here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI