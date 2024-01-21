Strong Museum holds career-themed fashion show to celebrate Barbie exhibit opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play unveiled its new Barbie exhibit on Saturday. The exhibit features dolls of female trailblazers with the hope of inspiring children to image their career possibilities.

To mark the exhibit’s opening, the Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency held a fashion show where models showcased over 30 different career outfits, from a surgeon to a photographer to a top chef. There will be another fashion show on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the museum’s Paychex Theatre.

The exhibit runs through May 12. It includes dolls depicting aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, NASA scientist Katherine Johnson, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, and jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Guests can not only learn about the more than 200 careers that Barbie dolls have depicted in the past 60 years but also visualize their own career by taking a photo inside a Barbie box. You can customize the photo with your career choice.