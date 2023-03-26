Strong museum hosts ‘careers in construction’ day for Girl Scouts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some local Girl Scouts got a “Strong Museum of Play” experience that most museum-goers don’t get to have.

As part of the Girl Scouts “careers in construction” patch event, they got a tour of the Strong’s expansion project.

They learned all about tools and what it’s like to work on a construction site. They also learned the construction trade is for anyone who wants to do it.

“I think oftentimes it’s not communicated enough that the trades and construction is for everybody,” says project engineer, Laura Sapienza. “It’s for women, it’s for men, it’s for people of all backgrounds. And I think that it’s a great place to start a career no matter who you are.”

The museum’s expansion project will add 90,000 square feet for exhibits all about the digital world.