Strong Museum hosts ‘Deaf Day of Play’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf and The Strong National Museum of Play partnered to celebrate the richness of Rochester’s Deaf community with a “Deaf Day of Play” at the museum on Sunday.

Students from NTID’s Department of American Sign Language and Interpreter Education Program provided ASL assistance at the museum’s admissions desk and its high adventure course throughout the day. There were also free ASL tours of he butterfly garden.

“The Strong and National Technical Institute for the Deaf partnered last year for the first time, and the inaugural Deaf Day of Play was a huge success,” says Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong. “We’re so pleased to celebrate Rochester’s Deaf community with another Deaf Day of Play and to provide students from the renowned NTID additional real-world opportunities to practice their ASL skills. Education and inclusion are at the core of everything the museum does.”