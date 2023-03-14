Strong Museum hosts job fair to fill roles before it expands

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday was the first-ever job fair at the Strong National Museum of Play.

The museum has a lot of jobs to fill as it gets ready to open its 90,000-square-foot expansion this June. Strong Museum is looking to hire between 100 and 150 people before the expansion opens.

“It’s a lot more space. It’s a lot more people we’ll be welcoming here to the museum and we’re looking forward to getting some positions filled tonight,” said Sara Poe, VP of marketing and communications at Strong Museum.

Organizers say they’re looking to hire for a variety of roles including costumed characters.