Strong Museum is celebrating Rochester’s deaf community on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is celebrating the history and culture of Rochester’s deaf community on Saturday.

RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf is partnering the museum for the fourth year for the Deaf Day of Play. Students in RIT’s American Sign Language-English Interpretation program will be at the museum to help with interpreting. The event comes during National Deaf History Month and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy American Sign Language stories with the Rochester School for the Deaf in the Storybook Theater. Guests can also visit the Play Lab to create a stop motion American Sign Language video and join the ROC HCI research group to learn about their Tabletop Interactive Play System. You can get tickets here.