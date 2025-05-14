Strong Museum of Play faces $500,000 shortfall after losing federal grants for new exhibit, preservation efforts

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strong National Museum of Play has learned two of its federal grants have been terminated and it’s hoping private donors will step up to fill the gap.

A promised $400,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities intended to help build a new exhibit exploring the history and cultural impact of gameshows, has been cut. “In that exhibit we’re going to feature artifacts from game shows throughout history, we are the home of the national archive of game show history so, we’re talking about set pieces from iconic shows like the Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Let’s Make a Deal,” explains Lisa Feinstein, the Vice President for Strategic Partnerships at the Strong Museum of Play.

A roughly $100,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services has also been cancelled. That grant was set to catalog and preserve some of the other collections at the museum. “We feel that these are pivotal, critical programs and they are not all extras, these are things that our community needs and not just museums but libraries so, we would say if the government needs to tighten the purse strings, these aren’t the programs that need to go,” Feinstein says.

The Strong reached out to its members and donors by email earlier this week to let folks know about the federal cuts and ask them to open their wallets to help make up for it. “The gifts that we’ve seen, the donations that we’ve seen in response to this email have come from all over the country and that says a lot about the Strong and its value as a community cornerstone,” Feinstein says.

The Strong isn’t the only cultural institution locally that’s been impacted by federal cuts. As News10NBC has reported, the George Eastman Museum, Genesee Country Village, RMSC and a handful of others have also lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding.

Earlier this week, attorneys general from 20 states including New York won a court order to temporarily stop the Trump administration from dismantling the IMLS. But all of the employees have already been laid off so there’s no one left to process any outstanding grants.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI*