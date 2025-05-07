Strong Museum of Play to announce World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees Thursday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strong Museum of Play is set to announce its inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday.

This year’s 12 finalists include popular titles such as Angry Birds, Defender, Frogger, GoldenEye, Quake, and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The 2025 class will be revealed during a special ceremony at the museum.

