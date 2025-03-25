Strong Museum to host ‘Blind and Low Vision Family Night’ event Thursday

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strong National Museum of Play is set to host a special event for families with vision disabilities.

The free Blind and Low Vision Family Night will take place on Thursday, March 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the museum, including the Ralph Wilson Skyline Climb and the Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden, in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Families attending the event will also have access to a variety of free food options at the museum’s food court. Admission and parking will be free.

The museum is now in partnership with Aira Access. Aira is an app people can download on their phone that connects them with a professional visual interpreter, which is free at the Strong Museum. The interpreter can access the person’s phone camera and will describe, narrate, navigate and read things out loud.

To learn more about the Aira app, click here. To see other events happening at Strong, click here.

