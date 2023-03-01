Strong Museum to host first-ever job fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is hosting its first-ever job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13. As The Strong gears up to open its 90,000-square-foot expansion this June, the museum is growing and looking to fill many roles, including guest services, environmental services, security, maintenance, ropes course operation, and more. Full-time and part-time schedules are available, including weekends only, with opportunities for year-round or summer employment. The job fair is open to anyone 16 years of age and older, and interested participants must register in advance here.

The job fair schedule is as follows:

4 p.m.–4:45 p.m.—Event check-in with the ability to experience the Skyline Climb ropes course or Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden as time allows. Closed-toed, closed-back shoes are required to participate on the ropes course.

4:45 p.m.—Formal event begins with activities that include the job fair, museum tours, and on-the-spot interviews

7 p.m.—Event concludes

For questions: jobs@museumofplay.org.