Strong Museum’s ‘Eras Tour’ highlights classic toys

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong Museum has been hosting its National Toy Hall of Fame “Eras Tour” all summer, paying homage to toy history from different eras. The tour is named in honor of Taylor Swift’s summer tour.

From now through August 4, the museum is highlighting classic toys that emerged more than 100 years ago. This week’s featured toys include Tinkertoys, Crayola Crayons, baseball cards, Lincoln Logs, the Teddy Bear, and the baby doll.

The “Eras Tour” at The Strong Museum offers visitors a chance to take a nostalgic journey through the history of beloved toys that have stood the test of time. These classic playthings have entertained and inspired generations of children, and continue to hold a special place in the hearts of many.

