Strong National Museum of Play to host Barbie exhibit with focus on careers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Barbie is coming to Rochester. Starting this Saturday, the Strong National Museum of Play will host the “Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience” exhibit, which will be here through May 12.

Barbie has an impressive resume, with more than 200 jobs in the last 60 years.

The exhibit provides kids the opportunity to discover what jobs they might like.