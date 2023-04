ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Take a look at the newly-remodeled food court at the Strong National Museum of Play.

Museum officials say the food court now has more seating, more food options, and a self-ordering kiosk.

It also has more selections for people who follow vegan or vegetarian diets.

The food court is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.