Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Hodgins Engraving in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments are responding to an ongoing structure fire at Hodgins Engraving in Batavia.

Chris Strathearn, the chief of the Town of Batavia Fire Department says they responded to the call at 11:18 a.m. for an automatic alarm.

Strathearn says when fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming out of the back corner. Later on, Strathearn says it was updated to a magnesium fire. He says at this time, the known chemicals in the fire include magnesium, nitric acid and ferric chloride.

At the beginning of the call, Strathearn said there were many explosions due to magnesium not mixing well with water.

Strathearn says 20 different fire departments were called, with 15 currently on scene. Many businesses are in a shelter in place or have evacuated due to concerns of the smoke traveling west.

A News10NBC photojournalist is at the scene where tons of smoke can be seen coming from the building. Fire crews can be seen working to take out the fire as well.

Deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Route 5 between Kelsey Road and Lewiston Road will be closed and that all motorists should find alternate routes to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as we learn more.