Student and woman, 25, have an altercation on a school bus Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman went to the hospital after getting into an altercation with a student on a bus Friday night.

Rochester Police say it happened around 4:03 p.m. on Lake Avenue. Officers responded to the area for a fight on a school bus. Officers say a 25-year-old Rochester woman was involved in an altercation with a female student while on the bus.

Police say the victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries, but decided to go to Rochester General Hospital as a precaution. Officials say the student was given an appearance ticket for her actions.