Student hospitalized after fight at Eugenio Maria de Hostas Charter School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a student was hospitalized after a fight at Eugenio Maria de Hostas Charter School on Joseph Avenue on Friday.

RPD Officers responded to the school just after 10 a.m. after getting reports of an assault. According to RPD, a staff member said a 13-year-old student fought with similar-aged students. That 13-year-old suffered a head injury and was taken to Rochester General Hospital in an ambulance.

RPD and the school are investigating the fight.