Student who posted threat to Brockport H.S. identified; school resumes with additional security

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Authorities determined that there was no credible threat after a Brockport High School student made threats against the school on social media. The student has been identified, and school will resume with additional law enforcement on Wednesday.

Here is the statement Brockport Central Schools sent to families:

“Please be advised that the threat, “GONNA SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL TOMORROW’ was posted on a social media app last night. Due to the outstanding police work of our Brockport Security, SUNY Brockport Police, Brockport Police, Monroe County Sheriff and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the high school student who posted the statement was identified. Law enforcement determined that there was no credible threat and there were no weapons at the home. Although the conclusion of this investigation facilitates continuing with a typical school day today, out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement on our campus today.”