Students at Florida State gather at memorials, prepare to retrieve belongings after deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Students dropped off balloons, candles and teddy bears at a memorial Friday morning near Florida State University’s student union where a 20-year-old opened fire, killing two men and wounding six others.

Some returned to retrieve their belongings less than a day after they had barricaded classroom doors and fled across campus, abandoning chemistry notes and even shoes. A pair of vigils were planned for the afternoon.

“I don’t think any words can do it justice,” said Audrey Rothman, one of three members of the Florida State women’s volleyball team who brought flowers and held hands in a brief prayer circle.

The shooter, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, is believed to be a Florida State student and the son of a sheriff’s deputy who began firing with his mother’s former service weapon, investigators said. Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, which began around lunchtime Thursday just outside the student union.

Officers quickly arrived and shot and wounded the gunman after he refused to comply with commands, said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

The two men who were killed were not students, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower.

The shooter obtained a weapon that belongs to his mother, who has been with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years, said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil. Ikner’s mother works as a middle school resource officer and was the department’s employee of the month a year ago in March.

Police think Ikner shot the victims using his mother’s former service handgun, which she had kept for personal use after the force upgraded its weapons.

Five people who were wounded were struck by gunfire, while a sixth was hurt while trying to run away, Revell said. Two were expected to be discharged from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Friday, three have been upgraded to good condition and one remained in fair, a hospital spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said Friday morning.

The shooter was a long-standing member of the Leon County Sheriff’s youth advisory council, police said. The group was created to build communication between young people and local law enforcement while also teaching the teens leadership and team-building skills.

“He has been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have,” McNeil said. “So it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”

As of Thursday night, Ikner was in the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to Revell. The hospital declined to provide an update on the shooter’s condition, saying it cannot comment on the identity of patients.

Witness says the suspect’s shotgun jammed

Aidan Stickney, a 21-year-old studying business management, was running late to class when he said he saw a man get out of a car with a shotgun and aim at another man in a white polo shirt.

The gun jammed, Stickney said, and the shooter rushed back to his car and emerged with a handgun, opening fire on a woman. Stickney ran, warning others as he called 911.

“I got lucky today. I really did. I really, really did,” he said.

Trumbower said investigators have no evidence that anyone was shot with the shotgun.

Shots sent students scattering

Holden Mendez, a 20-year-old student studying political science and international affairs, said he had just left the student union when he heard a series of shots. He ran into a nearby campus building, where his previous emergency response training kicked in.

“There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic. There was a lot of misinformation that was being spread around. I was doing my best to kind of combat that,” he said. “I told people, ‘Take a deep breath. This building is secure. Everything is going to be ok.’”

Shooting shocks campus and the nation

President Donald Trump called the shooting “a horrible thing” while also suggesting that he would not be advocating for any new gun legislation. “The gun doesn’t do the shooting, the people do,” he said from the Oval Office.

University President Richard McCullough said he was heartbroken by the violence. “Our hearts go out to our students and the victims of this terrible tragedy,” he said.

Another shooting a decade ago at Florida State

Florida State has about 44,000 students and sits in the shadows of the Florida Capitol. In 2014, the university’s main library was the site of a shooting that wounded three people. Officers shot and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Myron May.

The university canceled classes for the rest of the week and canceled home athletic events through Sunday.