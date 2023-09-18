Students at Kendall Central School District are dismissed early due to power outage

KENDALL, N.Y. — Students at the Kendall Central School District in Orleans County are being sent home on Monday morning due to power outage.

Students in grades 7 through 12 will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Student in kindergarten through 6th grade will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Elementary school parents who usually pick up their students in the afternoon may pick them up for early dismissal in the elementary school back parking lot at 11 a.m. If they cannot be picked up, they will be sent home on the bus at 11:30 a.m.

Athletics will resume in the afternoon as scheduled.