Students at local high school prep for upcoming Bills game performance

Tonight News10NBC caught up with some local high schoolers tasked with a big honor at this weekend’s Bills game.

Students in Northeast College Prep High School’s JROTC program will present the nation’s colors at Highmark Stadium ahead of the game against the Bengals.

News10NBC caught up with one student and asked what it meant to him.

“I’m very excited about the Bills game, and I found out when Sgt. Miester said you’ve got a Bills game coming up,” Yeremiah Oyola said. “I’ve never done a Bills game before but I have been out on the field for other games. You get nervous cause there’s lots of people out there but its ok to be nervous, cause that means you’re determined to do good, and that’s a big honor for me.”

In the last five years, students in the school’s JROTC program have done the same at more than 20 games, including in the NHL, MLB and NBA.