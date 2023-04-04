Students at Northeast College Prep visit historically Black colleges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Junior and senior students at Northeast College Prep High School in Rochester are in Georgia on Tuesday afternoon.

The students are visiting Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University, all historically Black colleges. Students at Northeast College Prep say they’re thankful for this opportunity that not many students get while still in high school.

School leaders say they hope students will realize how much bigger the world is outside of Rochester.

“As you know, across the district, there was a big push to provide young people with the opportunity to experience that notion of Black excellence at HBCUs,” said Kirstin Pryor, principal of Northeast College Prep High School. “So, a lot of our counterparts at different schools are taking trips over spring break, February break and giving kids the opportunity to see that in action and to see themselves on college campuses and to see young people that look like themselves on college campuses.”

The students are expected to return on Friday morning.