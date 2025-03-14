Students at Rochester Prep celebrate National Pi Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of it being National Pi Day Friday, students at Rochester Prep celebrated by trying to memorize as much of the number Pi as they can.

For students able to recite and remember the most amount of digits, they got a chance to pie one of their teachers in the face. School officials said some students can reach all the way up to 100 digits.

The school said this celebration is a way to make math fun for students, hyping it up all week long before the event. They also held a pie eating contest to get students more excited for the event.

Two seventh graders at Rochester Prep said although they were a little nervous for the event, they were also excited.

“With teachers, you really just experience them teaching you, and you don’t really get to experience anything fun with them,” said Rochester Prep student Norah Dache. “So I think being able to actually have fun with the teachers and see them outside of their teaching and outside of their classes, I think its a fun thing to experience.”