Students at Rush-Henrietta raise money for Operation Kindness Night

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — It was Operation Kindness Night at Rush-Henrietta’s Fyle Elementary School. Students in Kindergarten through third grade helped raise money, alongside doing kind deeds, complete with rewards for the kids.

Students and their parents participated in 10 different stations to create and donate items to benefit people in the community. Some students told us about their acts of kindness.

“I’ve made a bookmark for veterans and I painted a rose,” Miles Carlson said.

“I’ve made cards for the teaches in here at Fyle Elementary. And I hugged people that needed a hug,” Nyaish Nagibullah said.

To date, those students have raised $6,000 and committed more than 120 acts of kindness.