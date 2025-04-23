Students at School No. 12 celebrate Earth Day with outdoor learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students at RCSD School No. 12, the Anna Murray-Douglass Academy, held its annual “Blankets and Books” event on Tuesday to celebrate Earth Day with outdoor activities.

Kids got to attend classes outdoors on the lawn near South Avenue, learning about nature from representatives from the Seneca Park Zoo and Rochester Ecology Partners.

Principal Anthony Rodriguez emphasized the importance of providing students with engaging learning experiences beyond just the typical school offerings.

“You got to give kids a reason to come to school besides just, you know, French fries and pizza being served for lunch,” Rodriguez said. “They know that when they come to School No. 12, they’re going to be outside. They’re going to be learning in nature. They’re going to be seeing animals and learning about it.”

School No. 12 started its nature-based learning program last year. The attendance of its “Blankets and Books” program has nearly tripled since then, showcasing the success and popularity of this unique educational approach.

