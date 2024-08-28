Students begin new school year at St. Jacob Campus at Rochester Prep

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the summer is winding down, around 850 kids in grades kindergarten through eighth started their first day of school at the St. Jacob Campus at Rochester Prep.

Though most schools start back up after Labor Day, officials at Rochester Prep say that starting early is important.

“One of the reasons why we start early is to give them that grace period from transitioning and building that relationship with them of how their summers were, giving families resources,” said Oscia Miles, director of operations at St. Jacobs Campus Middle school. “We’re very knit in the community wanting to ensure that our our families are taken care of. so after labor day, we really hit the ground running with academics and extracurricular activity.”

Rochester Prep is part of the school charter network and will be celebrating their eighth year in their historic building.