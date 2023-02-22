Students can get help filling out FAFSA forms at Rochester Central Library on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and their families who need help applying for financial aid for college can attend FAFSA Fest on Wednesday.

The last FAFSA Fest of the year will take place at the teen space of the Rochester Central Library on South Avenue between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22. Volunteers and higher education professionals will be on hand to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP).

The event is administered by Rochester College Access Network. Here is the schedule for FAFSA Fest this year: