Students compete in annual spelling bee for scholarship money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 19th Ward Community Association held its 13th annual spelling bee on Saturday.

Students have been practicing for the competition since January. Organizers tell us spelling is crucial to reading and writing skills, and to the success of a community.

“I think that academic success is very important for the success of the City of Rochester, to see them grow and learn,” says Charlotte Giebel.

Winners of the spelling get a $500 scholarship to a college or trade school upon their graduation from high school.