Students, families practice acts of kindness at elementary school in Henrietta

Students on a mission to be kind at Henrietta school

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Students at Fyle Elementary School in Henrietta are on a mission … to be kind.

The school hosted Family Kindness Night on Wednesday, in which students and their families performed acts of kindness together.

It’s all part of the school’s Operation Kindness fundraiser. The goal is to spread cheer through good deeds, and to teach kids lifelong skills.

“Kindness is a value, but it’s also a skill that the kids need to learn and they need to practice so it’s something that will come naturally, We hope that by teaching them this skill … it’s going to be their default response,” said Rebecca Lepel, Operation Kindness chairperson.

Wednesday’s kind activities included making bracelet kits for Bivona Child Advocacy Center and thank-you cards for EMTs.