Students hold lithium battery recycling event Thursday at RCSD School No. 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fifth graders from the LEGO robotics team at RCSD School No. 17 are hosting a lithium battery recycling event at starting 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The students at the Enrico Fermi School are raising awareness of the dangers of lithium batteries winding up in a landfill, which can contaminate the ground. The event is at the school on 158 Orchard Street.

Students on the LEGO robotics team recently won an award at a competition where they came up with the idea for the lithium-ion battery recycling event.

The battery recycling is in partnership with Waste Management and Monroe County’s ECO Park. Its also in partnership with Sunnking, a Brockport business that focuses on reducing the amount of electronic waste in landfills that News10NBC profiled.

The students are also working with Li-Cycle, one of the leading lithium-ion battery recyclers in North America located at the Eastman Business Park on Lake Avenue. Li-Cycle recently got a $375 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand, creating 270 permanent jobs in Rochester.