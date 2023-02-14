Students in East Irondequoit make valentines to spread positivity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students in the East Irondequoit School District are spreading the love with thousands of hand-made valentines.

Students from four elementary schools in the district made the cards to spread positivity. Those valentines read “we love our community and all the people in it! We are EI”

“Here at Helendale we have a huge anti-bullying and kindness initiative and this is just part of that,” said Sean D’Abreu, principal at Helendale Road Primary School. “It’s not something they do outside of school or in school, it’s just becoming part of who they are as people, just sending that message to them.”

All the messages and cards were delivered on Monday afternoon after school.