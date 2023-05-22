Students of Champion Academy help at Lilac Festival’s races
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Teens from the academy volunteered at the 5 and 10K races on Sunday. They helped set up for the event, handed out water, cheered on participants, and provided medals to the winners.
Champion Academy is a trauma-responsive mentoring program providing urban teens in poverty the critical accountability, consistency and support necessary to overcome obstacles and maximize their potential in school, at home and in the community.