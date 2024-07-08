Students perform at Kilbourn Hall for chance to play with RPO and more

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students musicians across the Rochester area performed on Sunday night in a competition for cash prizes, scholarships, and the opportunity to play with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

The five winners of this year’s Young Artists Audition Competition played at Kilbourn Hall within the Eastman Theatre. Here’s how the chair of the auditions described Sunday’s performance.

“It’s not just a competition. It’s also an audition for professional judges who then give students feedback. They get written evaluations that they can use and that are helpful to them as they continue their studies in music,” said Paul Ness, chair of the Young Artists Auditions for the RPO League.

The big winner was Mark Wang, a pianist from Pittsford-Sutherland High School. He will play with the RPO in a concert later this season.