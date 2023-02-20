Students put pie on teachers’ face for a good cause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How far would you go to raise money for a celebration with your students? At Rochester School No. 9, ten teachers took pies to the face on Friday afternoon.

The event was to raise money for their school’s Black History Month celebration. Students and staff have been buying raffle tickets for one dollar and placing money in jars of the teachers they want to see with pie on their faces.

“A lot of kids were a little hesitant to toss a pie in their favorite teacher’s face but it brought them a lot of joy and everybody was a good sport about it, so it’s a fun event,” said Keara Coakley, a community resource teacher at School No. 9.

Staff had set a goal of raising $250 but they have already surpassed $330.