Students ‘shop with a cop’ at Eastview Mall for holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local students and their families got a chance to “shop with a cop” on Sunday at Eastview Mall.

Volunteers from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Canandaigua and Geneva police departments joined students at the mall.

The event is meant to give students who were identified by their school resource officer a positive experience with law enforcement.

“I’ve done it many years and I come up every year, just in case there’s a child that needs somebody paired up with them,” Canandaigua police chief Matthew Nielsen said.

This was the 10th year of the event.