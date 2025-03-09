Students showcase creativity and teamwork at Regional Odyssey of the Mind Tournament in Fairport

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — More than 400 K-12 students from Monroe County gathered at Fairport Schools to tackle some of life’s biggest challenges.

The event was the Regional Odyssey of the Mind Tournament, held at three area schools. The competition encourages students to think creatively and solve significant problems.

Students compete in teams of seven, preparing for the tournament over the past five months without any adult assistance. Teams are coached by one or more adults who help to facilitate meetings but who cannot directly influence the work being done by the students. The teams present their solution to a panel of judges at the tournament and are scored based on the parameters of the problem.

In addition, teams must solve a spontaneous problem as part of the competition.

“It allows students to perform and compromise,” a participant said.

The tournament aimed to foster creativity and teamwork among the young competitors.

