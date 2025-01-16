Study: One-third of Rochester’s state-maintained roads are in poor or mediocre condition

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A recent report from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit, TRIP, found that one-third of Rochester’s state-maintained roads are in “poor or mediocre condition.”

The report says the road conditions are costing local drivers over $1,800 annually, aligning Rochester with cities like Albany, Poughkeepsie, and Buffalo.

The New York State Department of Transportation is preparing for increased commuter traffic. Elizabeth Carey from AAA Western and Central New York said there’s a need for infrastructure improvements.

“Vehicle traffic is not going to slow down anytime soon. The projections show it’s set to increase in the coming years. So, we definitely need to prioritize safe roads and safe bridges for all,” Carey said.

Statewide, the study estimates that New York roads cost drivers a total of $38 billion.

