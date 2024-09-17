Study reveals lasting impact of childhood trauma as new video emerges from youth football game shooting

Study reveals lasting impact of childhood trauma such as shooting at youth football game

BUFFALO, N.Y. – New video has emerged from the youth football game in Buffalo where a coach from Rochester was shot during a botched robbery attempt. The footage captures the panic and gunshots that rang out as the young players huddled on the field.

Rashaan Mallory, the man accused of the shooting, is now facing several charges. His booking photo was released earlier today.

The impact of this violence on the children present is a major concern, and a recent study from Golisano Children’s Hospital sheds light on the long-term effects of exposure to such trauma at a young age.

Dr. Nicole Wilson, a pediatric surgeon at Golisano Children’s Hospital, authored the study, which found that children who were shot, stabbed, or assaulted were significantly more likely to have PTSD as adults.

“Violence you experience as a child has a really long-lasting effect,” Dr. Wilson said.

The study revealed that a staggering 41% of the participants showed signs of PTSD, compared to the average of just 6%.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “And every single person you talked to was a victim of violence as a child.”

Dr. Nicole Wilson: “Yes.”

Although none of the children at the football game were hit by bullets, the mere experience of hearing the gunshots and running for safety can have a profound impact on their mental well-being.

Berkeley Brean: “Now none of those children were hit by bullets but they heard them and they ran. Do you think there’s a lasting effect on them?”

Dr. Nicole Wilson: “I’m sure there is.”

Dr. Wilson emphasizes the need for long-term follow-up care after such traumatic events.

“There’s a need for follow up after a trauma even for years and years later to make sure that you’re recovering from the mental aspect of the trauma,” Dr. Wilson said, “as much as the physical.”

News10NBC reporter Marsha Augustin interviewed one of the children who was playing in the football game. The young boy shared that he keeps replaying the shooting in his head and doesn’t want to go to school, despite his love for it.

The next step in this research is to conduct another study, this time including all of the children’s hospitals upstate from Buffalo to Albany.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.