Submission open in February to perform at the 2023 Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Submissions open next month for people looking to perform in the Rochester Fringe Festival in fall 2023.

Fringe Festival announced on Wednesday that applications open on its website starting Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. The applications close on March 29 at noon.

The 12th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival begins on Tuesday, September 12 and runs through Saturday, September 23. Here’s more information about how to apply to perform:

The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully-realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows. Artists are encouraged to propose their production plans to as many local Fringe venues as desired for live, in-person, and online, digital shows.

There is no cost to apply.

The Fringe recommends that artists interested in performing at the 2023 festival, begin gathering materials and making preparations to complete the online application now. Extensive details regarding the submission process can be found on the Fringe website at rochesterfringe.com.

The Rochester Fringe Festival itself does not book shows during this upcoming Venue-Show Submissions process.

Each venue selects, books, and negotiates contracts for their own shows directly with the artists; bookings occur on a rolling basis throughout the Venue-Show Submissions period. Fringe venues showcase a myriad of art forms from drama to dance, comedy to children’s entertainment, music to magic, and everything in between.

Performances will take place in more than twenty-five different venues located in neighborhoods around downtown Rochester. Artists will have an opportunity to present their shows at a variety of diverse locations including: Eastman School of Music: Hatch Hall and Kilbourn Hall, The Focus Theater, Geva Theatre Center, JCC CenterStage, Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance, MuCCC – Multi-use Community Cultural Center, the School of the Arts, the Spirit Room among others.

A complete list of this year’s venues accepting submissions will be announced prior to February 22, 2023.