Submissions accepted for Corn Hill Arts Festival 2024 poster contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking to make some cash “Monet” while making you own perfect Picasso?

The Corn Hill Neighbors Association is accepting submissions for its official 2024 Corn Hill Arts Festival commemorative poster contest.

Interested artists have until Feb. 9 to submit a detailed concept proposal for the poster and a portfolio of previous artwork.

The artist selected will also win $1,000.

The Corn Hill Arts Festival is July 13-14, 2024.