Submissions for Fringe Festival acts open on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Submissions open on Wednesday for people who want to perform at the Rochester Fringe Festival for fall 2023.

Online applications will open at 9 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, March 29 at noon. You can apply for free here and choose one or more of the following venues to perform at:

CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theatre and Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage

Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall

The Focus Theater

Geva Theatre Center: The Fielding Stage

Java’s

Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance

The Little Theatre and City Art Space – RIT Submissions Only

MuCCC – Multi-use Community Cultural Center

Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Salena’s Event Room

School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre, Club SOTA, Ensemble Theatre, and Movement Center

The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box

The Theater At Innovation Square

The 12th annual Fringe Festival this fall will run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 23. Local, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply.

Last year’s Fringe Festival featured more than 500 acts. That included BANDALOOP, where members danced suspended by strings on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building, and the Flippin Metal Circus, along with film festivals, dance acts, plays, and musical performances.