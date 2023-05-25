Subscription service allows members to see any movie at any theater

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s time for “summer blockbusters” at the movie theater. “MoviePass” is back with a new plan to help you save money.

The company that lets you see any movie at any theater is back with three new subscription options.

The launch will feature three pricing tiers that range in price from $10 to $30 a month.

MoviePass was created in 2011, but it was not until four years ago that it entered the mainstream consciousness when its offering of $7 a month brought nearly three million paying subscribers to its platform.