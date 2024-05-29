Substitute teacher facing sex abuse charge in Wheatland-Chili also worked in other districts

News10NBC has learned new information about the local substitute teacher facing child sex abuse charges.

Robert Petit, 40, worked in several other school districts in addition to Wheatland-Chili. He was arrested last Wednesday, accused of inappropriately touching three elementary school students in the Wheatland-Chili district last year.

News10NBC confirmed that Petit worked at the Geneva City School District last school year, the Webster School District for only one day in January of 2023, and the Spencerport Central School District from 2020 to 2022. Petit also worked with the Arc of Monroe.

He is still being held in the Monroe County Jail and is due back in court in August.

