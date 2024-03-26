Subway on Monroe Ave. robbed at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 8:40 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the Subway restaurant at 669 Monroe Ave. for an armed robbery.

An employee said a man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money. He got cash and ran away on foot.

A K-9 unit tried to find him, but could not. The suspect is described as an average build black man wearing a black jacket and ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.