Sully Branch Library on Webster Avenue is closed on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Sully Branch Library inside the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue is closed on Tuesday.

The library will reopen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and the R-Center remains open for regular hours.

The City of Rochester has confirmed that the library is closed in response to the shooting on Webster Avenue that left two boys, 12 and 17, injured on Monday night. Here is a statement from the city:

“The Library board decided yesterday to close the branch to provide staff time to meet. It does correlate with providing the small team there time to access EAP (Employee Assistance Program) services.”