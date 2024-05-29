SUMMER GUIDE: Bands on the Bricks, Concerts by the Shore, Party in the Park, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Summertime is approaching in Rochester. With the warm weather comes the return of local traditions such as Party in the Park, Concerts by the Shore, Food Truck Rodeo, Band on the Bricks, and more. Here’s your guide:

Concerts by the Shore (Wednesdays)

A Rochester tradition is returning in June. It’s the 35th year of Concerts at the Shore at Ontario Beach Park off 50 Beach Avenue.

The free concert series will run every Wednesday from June 5 through Aug. 28. All shows will begin at 7 p.m., except for the July 17 show with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra which begins at 7:30 p.m. Here’s this year’s schedule:

June 5: Nik & The Nice Guys (Show Band)

June 12: The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (Swing, Blues, R&B)

June 19: Branded (Country)

June 26: The Skycoasters (High energy party band)

July 3: The Invictas (’60s and ’70s rock)

July 10: Atlas (Funky Dance Music)

July 17: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (classical and pop performance)

July 24: Bachata Rebelde (Latin)

July 31: Ingnite Reggae (Reggae)

Aug. 14: The Dukes (’60s and ’70s R&B)

Aug. 21: Allegro (Party band)

Aug. 28: Ruby Shooz (’50s and ’60s rock)

Food Truck Rodeo (Wednesdays)

Food Truck Rodeo is back. It takes place at the Rochester Public Market on the last Wednesday of each month through September.

The rodeo runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with dozens of food trucks with a variety of dishes, drinks, and desserts in addition to beer. There is also live music from local bands. The city recommends bringing folding chairs because seating is limited at the market. Here is this year’s schedule and band lineup:

April 24: Unstruck

May 29: Miller and Other Sinners

June 26: Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters

July 31: Big Blue House

August 28: The Earthtones

September 25: Bill Schmitt and the Blues Masters

Midday Bash (Wednesdays)

Midday Bash is returning to Parcel 5. The event features food trucks, games, massage chairs, music, giveaways, and a place to hang out on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The food truck lineup will be announced soon. Here are this season’s dates (rain dates in necessary will be on Aug. 14 or Sept. 25):

June 12

June 19

July 10

July 24

Aug. 7

Aug. 21

Sept. 4

Sept. 11

Party in the Park (Thursdays)

The Party in the Park will return July 11 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Record Company is headlining the evening, with opening band The North Mississippi Allstars.

The concerts will continue every Thursday through Aug. 15. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and shows will start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $7 and children 12 and under are free. You can get tickets here. Here is the lineup:

July 11: The Record Company, with north Mississipi Allstars

July 18: The Seven Wonders, with Zac Brown Tribute Band

July 25: The Original Wailers with Al Anderson, with Badfish, A Tribute so Sublime

Aug. 1: Start Making Sense, with Into the Now

Aug. 8: Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Live Band Tribute, with Dial Up

Aug. 15: Everclear, with Shaman Allen.

Bands on the Bricks (Fridays)

Bands on the Bricks is returning to the Rochester Public Market for the 26th year. The free concert series takes place on Friday nights from July 12 through Aug. 9.

The series features local and national acts with a variety of food and drink options at the market. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the shows start at 6 p.m. Band on the Bricks will open this year with with Latin Night, featuring local salsa, bachata, and reggaeton performances curated by the organizers of the Rochester Puerto Rican Festival.

People are encouraged to bring folding chairs since seating is limited. Here is this year’s lineup: