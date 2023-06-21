Summer kicks off with year’s first Midday Bash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “Downtown Definitely” held its first Midday Bash of the summer Wednesday at Parcel 5.

A few hundred downtown workers turned out for the food trucks, music, games, giveaways and massages.

The first event was supposed to be June 7, but it had to be canceled because of air quality concerns.

The event gives downtown workers the chance to enjoy a meal from a local business while also getting outside to enjoy the beautiful weather.

“It’s beautiful to have people come down and just enjoy one another and see that Rochester has so many great things in. Parcel 5 is one, so just having food vendors supporting them and our different other vendors to support them is a great thing,” said host Khadija Yawn.

The next Midday Bash is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, at parcel 5. The festivities start at 11:30 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.