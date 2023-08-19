Summer Soul Festival continues Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s Summer Soul Festival kicked off Friday night. This year’s festival is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Headlining the festival Friday was Big Daddy Kane, one of the most influential rappers. Also performing Friday, among others, were Troop, Adina Howard, and Rochester’s own Grammy-nominated jazz musician Jimmie Highsmith Jr.

Kid ‘n Play headline the festival Saturday. Also performing will be Silk, Yo-Yo, Rod Bonner, NA$A featuring Amir Daze & Mikki LaDawn, and Mambo Kings.

The 27th annual festival takes place at Parcel 5 downtown. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the performances run from 5 to 11 p.m.