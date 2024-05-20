Sunday evening crash in Rush leaves two drivers seriously hurt, three others evaluated at hospital

RUSH, N.Y. – On Sunday at 5:31 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies went to the intersection of West Henrietta Road and Rush West Rush Rd. in the town of Rush for a car crash involving two cars.

A 2019 Hyundai driving eastbound on Rush West Rush Road didn’t stop at the stop sign and was hit by a 1969 Pontiac traveling southbound on West Henrietta Road. The collision caused the Hyundai to roll over and rest on its roof.

The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of the Pontiac were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The three occupants of the Pontiac were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the Hyundai was given a ticket for failure to stop at the stop sign.